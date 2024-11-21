News & Insights

Wisr Ltd. Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions at AGM

November 21, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Wisr Ltd. (AU:WZR) has released an update.

At Wisr Ltd.’s Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved five key resolutions, including the adoption of a remuneration report and re-election of a director, while one resolution was withdrawn. The meeting’s outcomes reflect strong support for the company’s strategic decisions, showcasing Wisr’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This development is likely to interest investors looking for dynamic fintech opportunities in the Australian market.

