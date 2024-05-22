Wisr Ltd Gears Up for Growth with Nomura’s $50M Boost

Wisr Ltd. (AU:WZR) has released an update.

Wisr Limited reports a modest decrease in its loan book for Q3FY24 but is setting up for growth in Q4FY24 with the support of a $50M funding facility from Nomura. The company has seen an increase in front book yield and net interest margin, signaling improved profitability, while maintaining strong credit quality. These developments come alongside a new CFO appointment and the departure of a long-serving Chief Commercial Officer.

