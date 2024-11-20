News & Insights

Stocks

Wisr Ltd. Eyes Growth with Strategic Moves

November 20, 2024 — 10:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wisr Ltd. (AU:WZR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wisr Ltd., an Australian fintech lender, is gearing up for growth after a challenging fiscal year 2024 with a strategic focus on enhancing its balance sheet and technical capabilities. The company secured a $50 million facility from Nomura, leading to substantial growth in loan originations by 30% in Q4FY24 and 54% in Q1FY25. This marks Wisr’s strategic shift towards expansion, promising an optimistic outlook for its financial future.

For further insights into AU:WZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.