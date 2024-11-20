Wisr Ltd. Eyes Growth with Strategic Moves

Wisr Ltd. (AU:WZR) has released an update.
Wisr Ltd., an Australian fintech lender, is gearing up for growth after a challenging fiscal year 2024 with a strategic focus on enhancing its balance sheet and technical capabilities. The company secured a $50 million facility from Nomura, leading to substantial growth in loan originations by 30% in Q4FY24 and 54% in Q1FY25. This marks Wisr’s strategic shift towards expansion, promising an optimistic outlook for its financial future.
