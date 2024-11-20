Wisr Ltd. Eyes Growth with Strategic Moves

Wisr Ltd. (AU:WZR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wisr Ltd., an Australian fintech lender, is gearing up for growth after a challenging fiscal year 2024 with a strategic focus on enhancing its balance sheet and technical capabilities. The company secured a $50 million facility from Nomura, leading to substantial growth in loan originations by 30% in Q4FY24 and 54% in Q1FY25. This marks Wisr’s strategic shift towards expansion, promising an optimistic outlook for its financial future.

For further insights into AU:WZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.