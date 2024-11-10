Wisr Ltd: Director Cathryn Lyall Boosts Shareholdings

Wisr Ltd. (AU:WZR) has released an update.
Wisr Limited has announced a significant change in the stock holdings of its director, Cathryn Lyall, who has acquired 455,500 fully paid ordinary shares, raising her total to 609,673 shares. This on-market trade highlights a notable increase in her investment within the company, potentially reflecting confidence in Wisr’s future performance.
For further insights into AU:WZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Stock Market News Today, 11/11/24 – Stocks Close Mixed as Fed May Need Less Rate Cuts
- Paramount Global’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Streaming Operations Are Improving
- Reports of Elon Musk Buying Ford (NYSE:F) Are Greatly Exaggerated
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.