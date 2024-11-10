Wisr Ltd: Director Cathryn Lyall Boosts Shareholdings

Wisr Ltd. (AU:WZR) has released an update.

Wisr Limited has announced a significant change in the stock holdings of its director, Cathryn Lyall, who has acquired 455,500 fully paid ordinary shares, raising her total to 609,673 shares. This on-market trade highlights a notable increase in her investment within the company, potentially reflecting confidence in Wisr’s future performance.

For further insights into AU:WZR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.