Wisr Limited Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 20, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Wisr Ltd. (AU:WZR) has released an update.

Wisr Limited invites its shareholders to participate in the 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 21, emphasizing the importance of their votes on key business matters. Shareholders can vote in person, by proxy online, by mail, or by fax, ensuring their voices are heard in the company’s future decisions.

