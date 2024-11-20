Wishpond Technologies Reports Strong Q3-2024 Earnings

Wishpond Technologies (TSE:WISH) has released an update.

Wishpond Technologies reported a significant 79% increase in Adjusted EBITDA for Q3-2024, marking its most profitable quarter since 2022. The company’s strategic cost optimizations and the integration of its AI-powered SalesCloser platform have played a crucial role in enhancing profitability and cash flow. Despite a slight decline in revenue, Wishpond’s focus on innovative solutions and partnerships is expected to drive continued growth and profitability.

