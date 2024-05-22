News & Insights

Wishpond Achieves Solid Growth and Launches SalesCloser AI

May 22, 2024

Wishpond Technologies (TSE:WISH) has released an update.

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. reported a strong first quarter in 2024 with $6.1 million in revenue and a 39% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA. The company attributes this growth to the sales of its Propel IQ platform and is optimistic about the future, especially with the recent launch of SalesCloser AI, a virtual AI sales agent. Despite a seasonal downturn, Wishpond maintained revenue stability and expects record revenue and EBITDA for the rest of 2024.

