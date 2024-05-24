Wishbone Gold Boosts Exploration with New Funding

Wishbone Gold (GB:WSBN) has released an update.

Wishbone Gold Plc, a precious metals exploration company, has announced the exercise of warrants for 25 million new shares at 1.0 pence each, amounting to £250,000 in funding. This capital boost is aimed at advancing high-impact gold and copper exploration projects in Western Australia amidst favorable market conditions, with gold prices at near record highs. The new shares are expected to commence trading on AIM around May 31, 2024, bringing the total issued and voting share capital to 327,740,307 ordinary shares.

