Wishbone Gold Appoints Anthony Moore as Chairman

November 26, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

Wishbone Gold (GB:WSBN) has released an update.

Wishbone Gold has appointed Anthony Moore as its new Chairman, bringing decades of experience from his tenure at Goldman Sachs and other leadership roles. Moore’s extensive network in the natural resources sector is expected to drive Wishbone’s expansion efforts. This change comes as the company plans further management appointments and aims to diversify its portfolio.

