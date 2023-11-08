WISH Stock: ContextLogic Surges 20% as It Explores Strategic Alternatives

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH), the owner of the Wish.com e-commerce website, saw its stock surge more than 20% on Wednesday after management announced the board was exploring a range of strategic alternatives for the business.

Though actual Q3 revenues of $60 million beat Wall Street expectations by 4.6%, these sales figures represented a steep 52% decrease from last year’s Q3 revenue of $125 million. This year-over-year downturn was experienced across different fronts of the company, including Core Marketplace revenues, Product Boost revenues, and Logistics revenues, all of which reported significant declines. Losses per share of $3.35 missed analyst estimates for a loss of $3.31.

Wish.com has struggled in recent months after a considerable exodus of users. Rivals like Pinduoduo (NYSE:PDD)-owned Temu have taken market share. InvestorPlace.com’s Terel Miles notes that ContextLogic is also quickly running out of cash.

However, shares of ContextLogic are surging as markets digested news of the company’s intention to “explore a range of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.” Free cash flow was reduced from -$100 million in the third quarter of 2022 to -$86 million, and management also struck a cautiously positive tone about performance.

“We closed the third quarter with revenue in-line with our expectations and adjusted EBITDA above the high end of our guidance,” said Wish CEO Joe Yan. Despite the decrease in revenues and an operational loss, Yan highlighted the company’s efforts towards “efficiency and expense discipline.”

Looking forward, ContextLogic is predicting a Q4 revenue in the range of $50 million to $60 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $55 million to $65 million. Sales figures represent between a 51% to 59% decline from prior-year levels. It remains to be seen whether management’s strategic reviews and proposed initiatives will steer the company toward better performance and stronger returns in the coming quarters.

