Wiseway Group Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Wiseway Group Ltd. (AU:WWG) has released an update.
Wiseway Group Ltd., a prominent player in the logistics industry, announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting. This includes the re-election of Mr. Brandon Teo as Director and the approval of future securities issuance, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.
