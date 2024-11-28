Wiseway Group Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Wiseway Group Ltd. (AU:WWG) has released an update.

Wiseway Group Ltd., a prominent player in the logistics industry, announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting. This includes the re-election of Mr. Brandon Teo as Director and the approval of future securities issuance, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction.

