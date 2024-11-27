Wiseway Group Reports Strong Financial Growth and Future Plans

Wiseway Group Ltd. (AU:WWG) has released an update.

Wiseway Group Limited (ASX: WWG) reported a robust financial performance for 2024, achieving a group revenue of $112.3 million and a significant 121% increase in EBITDA to $8.2 million. The company has returned to full-year profitability, driven by strategic acquisitions and a focus on eCommerce growth, operational efficiency, and cost management. Looking ahead, Wiseway aims to strengthen its position as a leading logistics partner in the Asia Pacific, with plans to enhance digital capabilities and pursue strategic growth opportunities.

