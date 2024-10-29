News & Insights

Stocks

Wiseway Group Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 01:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wiseway Group Ltd. (AU:WWG) has released an update.

Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG), a leading provider of logistics solutions, has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 28th, at their Chipping Norton office. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting either in person or by proxy, as key business matters affecting their investments will be discussed. The company’s continued growth and strategic positioning in the Australia-Asia Pacific trade industry make this meeting particularly significant for stakeholders.

For further insights into AU:WWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.