WiseTech upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

October 24, 2024 — 12:16 pm EDT

Goldman Sachs analyst Kane Hannan upgraded WiseTech (WTCHF) to Buy from Neutral with a A$138 price target The firm believes the selloff in the shares “presents a compelling opportunity to buy one of Australia’s best global growth stories.” It expects an acceleration in WiseTech’s organic earnings growth.

