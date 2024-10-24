WiseTech upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Kane Hannan upgraded WiseTech (WTCHF) to Buy from Neutral with a A$138 price target The firm believes the selloff in the shares “presents a compelling opportunity to buy one of Australia’s best global growth stories.” It expects an acceleration in WiseTech’s organic earnings growth.

