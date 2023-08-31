WiseTech Global (WTCHF) Price Target Increased by 26.17% to 47.32

The average one-year price target for WiseTech Global (OTC:WTCHF) has been revised to 47.32 / share. This is an increase of 26.17% from the prior estimate of 37.50 dated October 12, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.27 to a high of 56.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.77% from the latest reported closing price of 46.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in WiseTech Global. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTCHF is 0.20%, an increase of 20.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 26,666K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 8,982K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,265K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,183K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTCHF by 16.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,093K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTCHF by 6.05% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 1,307K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,272K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTCHF by 21.94% over the last quarter.

