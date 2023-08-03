WiseTech Global (WTC) Price Target Increased by 5.05% to 76.40

The average one-year price target for WiseTech Global (WTC) has been revised to 76.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.05% from the prior estimate of 72.72 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.71 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.51% from the latest reported closing price of 85.37 / share.

WiseTech Global Maintains 0.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.15%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in WiseTech Global. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTC is 0.17%, an increase of 11.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 26,438K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 8,982K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,183K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares, representing a decrease of 15.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTC by 12.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,093K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTC by 6.05% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 1,307K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,216K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTC by 19.61% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

