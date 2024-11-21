WiseTech Global Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Wisetech Global Ltd. (AU:WTC) has released an update.

WiseTech Global successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company continues to innovate in the logistics software industry, serving over 17,000 companies worldwide. This positive outcome reinforces WiseTech’s position as a leader in global supply chain solutions.

