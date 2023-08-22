WiseTech Global biggest loser on ASX 200 as earnings forecast misses estimates

By Rishav Chatterjee

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia's WiseTech Global WTC.AX tanked more than 18% on Wednesday, set for their worst day in about 3-1/2 years, after the global logistics software company announced fiscal 2024 earnings forecast that missed market estimates.

The Sydney-listed company emerged as the top loser on the AXJO benchmark and was set for biggest intraday drop since Feb. 19, 2020.

WiseTech said it expected to report fiscal 2024 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the range of A$455 million ($292.88 million) to A$490 million.

The expected EBITDA range for financial year 2024 misses Visible Alpha consensus estimates of A$550 million.

WiseTech also guided towards revenue in the range of A$1.04 billion to A$1.07 billion, below a consensus forecast of A$1.10 billion for the fiscal year 2024.

"Given WiseTech's track record, the forecast for FY24 will likely disappoint investors," said Josh Gilbert, market analyst at eToro AUS Capital.

"With shares up so significantly this year-to-date, the market expects nothing but a solid result – and this report isn’t quite that."

The company also flagged that it did not expect to record EBITDA margins above 50% until fiscal year 2026, which misses consensus expectations of 52% in fiscal 2025 and 54% in 2026.

"Given the strong share price run in recent months and elevated multiple, we expect the share price likely to under-perform today," Citi analysts said in a note.

WiseTech however, reported an around 9% jump in its full-year profit to A$212.2 million on strong performance from its core CargoWise operations.

The company announced a final dividend of 8.4 Australian cents per share.

($1 = 1.5535 Australian dollars)

