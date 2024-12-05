WiseTech Director Sells Shares, Reaffirms Commitment

Wisetech Global Ltd. (AU:WTC) has released an update.
Charles Gibbon, a long-time shareholder and director at WiseTech Global, has sold 1,532,567 shares, representing 8.8% of his holdings, to facilitate personal estate planning. Despite this sale, Gibbon reaffirms his commitment to the company and expresses enthusiasm for its future prospects. WiseTech Global, a leader in logistics software solutions, continues to innovate with its CargoWise application suite.
