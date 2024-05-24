WiseTech Director Sells Shares On-Market

Wisetech Global Ltd. (AU:WTC) has released an update.

In a recent update, WiseTech Global Limited informed the ASX of changes in director Richard White’s interest in the company, where through his company RealWise Holdings Pty Limited, he indirectly disposed of 235,622 ordinary shares at an average price of $99.21 each. The transactions, which took place between May 17 and May 23, 2024, were conducted on-market, resulting in White’s indirect interest decreasing to 119,648,058 shares.

