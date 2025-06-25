WISeKey's Unit Signs Strategic Deal With Astrocast For Better Satellite Connectivity

(RTTNews) - Swiss cybersecurity company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WKEY) said on Wednesday that its subsidiary, WISeSat.Space, has signed a deal with Swiss nanosatellite IoT network operator Astrocast.

As part of the agreement, WISeSat will have access to Astrocast's extensive LEO satellite constellation, which is one of the largest in Europe. The collaboration significantly expands WISeSat's existing operational satellite connectivity.

WISeKey said that the partnership supports its mission to develop a secure, sovereign European space ecosystem aligned with the EU's space autonomy goals.

Enhanced satellite coverage will improve connectivity, resilience, and service reach for IoT and critical infrastructure across Europe and key global regions, the company added.

The company said that the deal will add to WISeSat's secure IoT and communication services, thus making good use of WISeKey's cybersecurity and digital identity technologies. Astrocast's extensive LEO satellite constellation will be helpful in the fields of agriculture, environmental monitoring, logistics, energy, and defense, WISeKey added.

Commenting on the deal, Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey and WISeSat.Space, said, "This is a decisive moment for the future of secure space communications in Europe. By utilizing Astrocasts operational constellation, WISeSats is not only expanding its orbital reach, but it is also reinforcing Europes strategic autonomy in space. This partnership allows us to deliver more robust, real-time, and cyber-secure satellite-based services across key industries and geographies."

