WISeKey Outlines Key Proposals for 2024 AGM

WISeKey International Holding Ltd has slated its 2024 Annual General Meeting for June 27, where shareholders will vote on key proposals, including a significant reduction in registered share capital with a reallocation to statutory capital reserves, reaffirmation of the company’s capital band, and the election of board members without distribution to shareholders. The AGM will offer both in-person attendance and remote voting options. These moves are part of the company’s strategic decisions as a leading cybersecurity and IoT provider, with a large-scale digital identity ecosystem and over 1.5 billion microchips installed across various IoT sectors.

