WISeKey Outlines Key Proposals for 2024 AGM

May 28, 2024 — 04:29 pm EDT

WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) has released an update.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd has slated its 2024 Annual General Meeting for June 27, where shareholders will vote on key proposals, including a significant reduction in registered share capital with a reallocation to statutory capital reserves, reaffirmation of the company’s capital band, and the election of board members without distribution to shareholders. The AGM will offer both in-person attendance and remote voting options. These moves are part of the company’s strategic decisions as a leading cybersecurity and IoT provider, with a large-scale digital identity ecosystem and over 1.5 billion microchips installed across various IoT sectors.

