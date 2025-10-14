WISEKey 9-Mnth Preliminary Revenue Up 39%; Backs FY25 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Tuesday said that its nine-month preliminary revenue climbed 39 percent from a year ago, helped by a surge in demand for traditional semiconductor products. The company also backed its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook.

The Swiss cybersecurity company reported preliminary revenue of $10.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, higher than $7.6 million in the same period last year. WISEKey said that the revenue growth is mainly due to the high demand for its traditional semiconductor products and two months of revenue from ICALPS since the acquisition was completed in early August this year.

WISEKey also reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook of between $18 million and $21 million, which is a 51 percent-76 percent growth from last year. The company added that the outlook includes the projected return to growth in the demand for our traditional semiconductor products, ICALPS revenue since its acquisition in August and the best estimate of the start date for the Quantix Edge Security project and WISeSat.Spaces budding revenue stream.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, WISEKey projects a 50 percent to 100 percent growth in revenues, compared to a year ago, helped by new PQC chip launches, a complete year of ICALPS integration, and Quantix Edge and WISeSat.Space revenues.

On the NASDAQ, the stock ended Monday's trade at $7.74, up 11.05 percent. In the after-hrs trading, WKEY rose 0.39 percent to $7.77.

