Wise Road Capital buys Magnachip Semiconductor for $1.4 bln

Joyce Lee Reuters
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - A controlling stake in South Korea-based display and power chip maker Magnachip Semiconductor Corp MX.N was sold in a take-private, all cash deal worth about $1.4 billion to Beijing-based Wise Road Capital and its partners, Magnachip said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of shareholder and regulatory approvals.

