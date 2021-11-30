Wise revenue grows 33% in H1

adds financials, background

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Money transfer company Wise Plc WISEa.L said on Tuesday that its revenue rose 33% in the six months to Sept 30, but flagged that growth is likely to be lower in the second half.

Wise, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in July, said revenue was 256.3 million pounds ($341.34 million)for the first half of its financial year. However it said that price cuts and expected volumes meant growth for the full year was likely to be around 20-25%.

Wise said the rise in revenue was due to the volume of customers drawn in by its reduced prices to move money across borders. It said its payments also became speedier with 40% of all transfers delivered instantly in the second quarter.

The company's adjusted EBITDA margin - a measure of profitability - was 24%, 2.7 percentage points lower than last year which it said was due to planned product investment.

The company, which is one of Britain's most well-known fintech "unicorns", expanded its customer base to include 3.9 million customers in the second quarter, an increase of 23% on a year earlier.

In total, the money transfer company transferred over 34 billion pounds ($45.28 billion) for its customers in the period, up 44% on a year ago.

Wise said it expects its "take rate" - the percentage of money being transferred over its platform that it books as revenue - to be slightly lower in the second half, with a gross margin of around 65-67% for the full year.

($1 = 0.7509 pounds)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((emma-victoria.farr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.