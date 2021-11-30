Wise profit grows 33% in H2

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Money transfer company Wise Plc WISEa.L said on Tuesday that its revenue was 256.3 million pounds ($341.37 million) in the six months to Sept 30, a rise of 33% from the same period last year.

Its adjusted EBITDA margin was 24%, 2.7 percentage points lower than last year which it said was due to planned product investment.

With free cash flow gaining 39% year-on-year, Wise said it expects revenue for the full year to grow by around 25-30%.

($1 = 0.7508 pounds)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

