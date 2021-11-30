Wise profit grows 33% in H2

Contributor
Emma-Victoria Farr Reuters
Published

Money transfer company Wise Plc said on Tuesday that its revenue was 256.3 million pounds ($341.37 million) in the six months to Sept 30, a rise of 33% from the same period last year.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Money transfer company Wise Plc WISEa.L said on Tuesday that its revenue was 256.3 million pounds ($341.37 million) in the six months to Sept 30, a rise of 33% from the same period last year.

Its adjusted EBITDA margin was 24%, 2.7 percentage points lower than last year which it said was due to planned product investment.

With free cash flow gaining 39% year-on-year, Wise said it expects revenue for the full year to grow by around 25-30%.

($1 = 0.7508 pounds)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((emma-victoria.farr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More