Wise PLC Refocuses Financial Reporting Strategy

Wise PLC Class A (GB:WISE) has released an update.

Wise PLC has announced a shift in their financial reporting to emphasize ‘underlying’ financial performance, moving away from ‘Adjusted EBITDA’ to ‘underlying profit before tax’ as the main earnings metric. This change, effective with FY2024 results, aims to provide a clearer picture of the company’s core business and growth potential, excluding fluctuating net interest income. The company also detailed its framework for managing substantial interest income from customer deposits, aiming to return the majority to customers and reflecting the rest in their adjusted financials.

