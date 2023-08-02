Wise Plc - (LON:WISE) Price Target Increased by 6.32% to 734.55

The average one-year price target for Wise Plc - (LON:WISE) has been revised to 734.55 / share. This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 690.90 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 464.60 to a high of 993.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.49% from the latest reported closing price of 777.20 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 33,941K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,923K shares, representing an increase of 26.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WISE by 22.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,336K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,315K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WISE by 3.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,423K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,378K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISE by 7.40% over the last quarter.

PRGTX - T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund holds 3,468K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,487K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WISE by 16.59% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 3,344K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

