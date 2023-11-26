Wise Plc - (LON:WISE) Price Target Increased by 5.76% to 857.00

The average one-year price target for Wise Plc - (LON:WISE) has been revised to 857.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.76% from the prior estimate of 810.32 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 565.60 to a high of 1,207.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.53% from the latest reported closing price of 768.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wise Plc -. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 79.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WISE is 0.27%, a decrease of 23.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.00% to 97,770K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 34,224K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,436K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,336K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WISE by 38.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,591K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,423K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WISE by 22.92% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 3,376K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,344K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WISE by 22.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,328K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.