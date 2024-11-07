Wise PLC Executives Sell Significant Shares

Wise PLC Class A (GB:WISE) has released an update.

Wise PLC recently announced share disposals by two key executives, Jessica Winter and Isabel Naidoo. The transactions, involving the sale of 9,500 and 13,610 Class A ordinary shares respectively, took place on November 6, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange. These moves reflect ongoing changes in shareholding among the company’s leadership team.

