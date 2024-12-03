Wise PLC Announces Executive Share Awards and Sales

Wise PLC Class A (GB:WISE) has released an update.

Wise PLC has announced significant transactions involving its Class A ordinary shares, with top executives receiving awards under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. Chief Product Officer Nilan Peiris and Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Thomassin were granted substantial shares, while General Counsel Jessica Winter disposed of some shares. These movements are likely to interest investors keeping an eye on Wise’s management strategies and stock performance.

