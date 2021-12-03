WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AGGY

In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund ETF (Symbol: AGGY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.03, changing hands as high as $52.20 per share. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGGY's low point in its 52 week range is $51.0401 per share, with $53.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.18.

