WisdomTree (WT) Price Target Increased by 13.09% to 10.74

The average one-year price target for WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) has been revised to 10.74 / share. This is an increase of 13.09% from the prior estimate of 9.50 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.58 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.34% from the latest reported closing price of 8.78 / share.

WisdomTree Declares $0.03 Dividend

On February 2, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2024 received the payment on February 28, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $8.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.29%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 5.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=230).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in WisdomTree. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WT is 0.11%, a decrease of 9.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.33% to 134,792K shares. The put/call ratio of WT is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 13,495K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,290K shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 15.19% over the last quarter.

Azora Capital holds 7,793K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,525K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 17.56% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,416K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,722K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 17.77% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 5,086K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,401K shares, representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 11.82% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,967K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,962K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WT by 8.61% over the last quarter.

WisdomTree Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, 'WisdomTree'), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $69.2 billion in assets under management globally.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.