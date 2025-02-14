Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES) made its debut on 02/23/2007, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Wisdomtree, and has been able to amass over $676.79 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, EES seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Earnings Index.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. Stock Market.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.38% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.36%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

For EES, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 26.50% of the portfolio --while Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Valaris Ltd (G9460G101) accounts for about 0.78% of total assets, followed by Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (ASO) and Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 6.18% of EES's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF has added about 1.11% so far, and is up roughly 17.67% over the last 12 months (as of 02/14/2025). EES has traded between $45.98 and $58.78 in this past 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 1.25 and standard deviation of 21.98% for the trailing three-year period, which makes EES a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 932 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) tracks CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has $15.99 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $31.83 billion. AVUV has an expense ratio of 0.25% and VBR charges 0.07%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Value.

Bottom Line

