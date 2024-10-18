Is WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (QHY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (QHY) made its debut on 04/27/2016, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

QHY is managed by Wisdomtree, and this fund has amassed over $220.56 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the WISDOMTREE US HIGH YIELD CORP BOND INDEX.

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index is a rule-based alternatively weighted Index designed to capture the performance of selected issuers in the U.S. high yield corporate bond market that are deemed to have attractive fundamental and income characteristics.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for QHY are 0.38%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 6.26%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Taking into account individual holdings, Us Dollar accounts for about 1.41% of the fund's total assets, followed by Viacomcbs Inc 4.95% 1/15/2031 and Organon Finance 1 Llc 5.125% 4/30/2031.

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 8.14% of QHY's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added roughly 3.97% so far this year and is up about 0% in the last one year (as of 10/18/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $44.85 and $46.48.

The ETF has a beta of 0.49. With about 479 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.

IShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) tracks Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index and the iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) tracks BofA Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Constrained Index. IShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has $14.46 billion in assets, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has $19.95 billion. HYG has an expense ratio of 0.49% and USHY charges 0.08%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the High-Yield/Junk Bond ETFs.

Bottom Line

