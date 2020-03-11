WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), which makes up 0.06% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $395,923 worth of NWL, making it the #277 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWL:
NWL — last trade: $13.79 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2020
|Robert Andrew Schmidt
|Chief Accounting Officer
|2,500
|$15.07
|$37,670
|03/06/2020
|Christopher H. Peterson
|CFO & President, Bus. Op.
|10,000
|$14.09
|$140,930
|03/05/2020
|Ravichandra Krishnamurty Saligram
|President and CEO
|35,000
|$14.52
|$508,344
|03/05/2020
|Brett Icahn
|Director
|100,000
|$14.47
|$1,447,300
And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), the #309 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $326,637 worth of MAC, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MAC is detailed in the table below:
MAC — last trade: $17.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/20/2019
|Steve Hash
|Director
|10,000
|$26.44
|$264,396
|02/12/2020
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|10,000
|$23.30
|$233,000
|02/12/2020
|John H. Alschuler Jr.
|Director
|8,417
|$23.68
|$199,312
|02/12/2020
|Andrea M. Stephen
|Director
|20,000
|$23.33
|$466,600
|02/19/2020
|Edward C. Coppola
|President
|10,000
|$23.03
|$230,287
|02/24/2020
|Dana K. Anderson
|10,000
|$22.65
|$226,493
