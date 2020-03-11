WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%

Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), which makes up 0.06% of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $395,923 worth of NWL, making it the #277 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWL:

NWL — last trade: $13.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2020 Robert Andrew Schmidt Chief Accounting Officer 2,500 $15.07 $37,670 03/06/2020 Christopher H. Peterson CFO & President, Bus. Op. 10,000 $14.09 $140,930 03/05/2020 Ravichandra Krishnamurty Saligram President and CEO 35,000 $14.52 $508,344 03/05/2020 Brett Icahn Director 100,000 $14.47 $1,447,300

And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), the #309 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (Symbol: DTD), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $326,637 worth of MAC, which represents approximately 0.05% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MAC is detailed in the table below:

MAC — last trade: $17.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/20/2019 Steve Hash Director 10,000 $26.44 $264,396 02/12/2020 Edward C. Coppola President 10,000 $23.30 $233,000 02/12/2020 John H. Alschuler Jr. Director 8,417 $23.68 $199,312 02/12/2020 Andrea M. Stephen Director 20,000 $23.33 $466,600 02/19/2020 Edward C. Coppola President 10,000 $23.03 $230,287 02/24/2020 Dana K. Anderson 10,000 $22.65 $226,493

