WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DTD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DTD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.07, changing hands as high as $61.45 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DTD's low point in its 52 week range is $57.39 per share, with $64.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.45.

