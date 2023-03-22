WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), which makes up 0.30% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,789,765 worth of DK, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DK:
DK — last trade: $22.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|Reuven Spiegel
|CFO
|2,000
|$22.60
|$45,200
|03/14/2023
|Avigal Soreq
|President & CEO
|6,775
|$22.63
|$153,318
And Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), the #56 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,779,618 worth of AX, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AX is detailed in the table below:
AX — last trade: $39.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2023
|Paul Grinberg
|Director
|1,320
|$37.80
|$49,896
|03/13/2023
|Mosich Nick
|Director
|2,862
|$34.00
|$97,308
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
ZSAN market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TMDI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.