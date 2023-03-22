Markets
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.1%

March 22, 2023 — 10:10 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), which makes up 0.30% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,789,765 worth of DK, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DK:

DK — last trade: $22.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2023 Reuven Spiegel CFO 2,000 $22.60 $45,200
03/14/2023 Avigal Soreq President & CEO 6,775 $22.63 $153,318

And Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), the #56 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (Symbol: EES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,779,618 worth of AX, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AX is detailed in the table below:

AX — last trade: $39.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/10/2023 Paul Grinberg Director 1,320 $37.80 $49,896
03/13/2023 Mosich Nick Director 2,862 $34.00 $97,308

