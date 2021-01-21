WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR), which makes up 1.65% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $27,273,475 worth of VGR, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VGR:
VGR — last trade: $12.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/11/2020
|J. Bryant Kirkland III
|Senior VP, Treasurer & CFO
|7,500
|$10.15
|$76,125
|09/11/2020
|Richard Lampen
|EVP
|50,000
|$10.15
|$507,500
|09/23/2020
|J. Bryant Kirkland III
|Senior VP, Treasurer & CFO
|10,000
|$9.39
|$93,950
|09/23/2020
|Richard Lampen
|EVP
|7,500
|$9.38
|$70,375
|01/15/2021
|Richard Lampen
|EVP/COO
|15,000
|$12.10
|$181,500
And Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI), the #38 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,105,792 worth of NAVI, which represents approximately 0.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NAVI is detailed in the table below:
NAVI — last trade: $11.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/31/2020
|John F. Remondi
|Chief Executive Officer
|50,000
|$7.82
|$390,930
|08/13/2020
|Anna Escobedo Cabral
|Director
|6,000
|$8.81
|$52,860
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.