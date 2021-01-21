Markets
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.2%

BNK Invest
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR), which makes up 1.65% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $27,273,475 worth of VGR, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VGR:

VGR — last trade: $12.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/11/2020 J. Bryant Kirkland III Senior VP, Treasurer & CFO 7,500 $10.15 $76,125
09/11/2020 Richard Lampen EVP 50,000 $10.15 $507,500
09/23/2020 J. Bryant Kirkland III Senior VP, Treasurer & CFO 10,000 $9.39 $93,950
09/23/2020 Richard Lampen EVP 7,500 $9.38 $70,375
01/15/2021 Richard Lampen EVP/COO 15,000 $12.10 $181,500

And Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI), the #38 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,105,792 worth of NAVI, which represents approximately 0.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NAVI is detailed in the table below:

NAVI — last trade: $11.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/31/2020 John F. Remondi Chief Executive Officer 50,000 $7.82 $390,930
08/13/2020 Anna Escobedo Cabral Director 6,000 $8.81 $52,860

