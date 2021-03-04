WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI), which makes up 0.41% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,129,019 worth of SBGI, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SBGI:
SBGI — last trade: $35.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/24/2020
|Howard E. Friedman
|Director
|1,695
|$17.46
|$29,603
|12/02/2020
|Frederick G. Smith
|Vice President
|300,000
|$28.72
|$8,616,000
And Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), the #56 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,215,820 worth of PRGS, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRGS is detailed in the table below:
PRGS — last trade: $42.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/01/2020
|Anthony Folger
|Chief Financial Officer
|2,622
|$37.75
|$98,980
|10/01/2020
|Yogesh K. Gupta
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,700
|$37.50
|$101,250
|10/05/2020
|Rainer Gawlick
|Director
|1,000
|$37.77
|$37,765
