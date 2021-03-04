Markets
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.6%

Contributor
BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Symbol: SBGI), which makes up 0.41% of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,129,019 worth of SBGI, making it the #52 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SBGI:

SBGI — last trade: $35.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/24/2020 Howard E. Friedman Director 1,695 $17.46 $29,603
12/02/2020 Frederick G. Smith Vice President 300,000 $28.72 $8,616,000

And Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), the #56 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DES), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,215,820 worth of PRGS, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PRGS is detailed in the table below:

PRGS — last trade: $42.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/01/2020 Anthony Folger Chief Financial Officer 2,622 $37.75 $98,980
10/01/2020 Yogesh K. Gupta Chief Executive Officer 2,700 $37.50 $101,250
10/05/2020 Rainer Gawlick Director 1,000 $37.77 $37,765

