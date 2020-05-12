Markets
DGRW

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), which makes up 1.45% of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (Symbol: DGRW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $44,827,705 worth of UNP, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNP:

UNP — last trade: $156.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2020 Vincenzo J. Vena CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER 3,206 $155.92 $499,864
03/31/2020 William J. Delaney III Director 15,000 $138.20 $2,073,000

And Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), the #30 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (Symbol: DGRW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $23,068,379 worth of ITW, which represents approximately 0.75% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ITW is detailed in the table below:

ITW — last trade: $161.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/06/2020 Ernest Scott Santi Chairman & CEO 6,300 $158.42 $998,046
05/06/2020 Richard H. Lenny Director 1,575 $159.19 $250,724

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DGRW UNP ITW

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular