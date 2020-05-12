WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7%

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), which makes up 1.45% of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (Symbol: DGRW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $44,827,705 worth of UNP, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UNP:
UNP — last trade: $156.85 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|Vincenzo J. Vena
|CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
|3,206
|$155.92
|$499,864
|03/31/2020
|William J. Delaney III
|Director
|15,000
|$138.20
|$2,073,000
And Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW), the #30 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (Symbol: DGRW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $23,068,379 worth of ITW, which represents approximately 0.75% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ITW is detailed in the table below:
ITW — last trade: $161.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/06/2020
|Ernest Scott Santi
|Chairman & CEO
|6,300
|$158.42
|$998,046
|05/06/2020
|Richard H. Lenny
|Director
|1,575
|$159.19
|$250,724
