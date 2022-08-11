WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (Symbol: DGRW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.91, changing hands as high as $62.14 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGRW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGRW's low point in its 52 week range is $55.05 per share, with $66.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.08.

