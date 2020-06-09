WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 21.2%

AES Corp. (Symbol: AES), which makes up 0.67% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 12 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,425,462 worth of AES, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AES:

AES — last trade: $14.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2020 John B. Morse Jr. Director 10,000 $12.99 $129,900 03/19/2020 Santos Bernerd Da EVP and COO 4,000 $9.63 $38,538 03/19/2020 Julian Nebreda SVP, Andes SBU President 3,000 $9.50 $28,500 03/19/2020 Paul L. Freedman SVP and General Counsel 2,650 $9.50 $25,169 03/19/2020 Lisa Krueger SVP, US SBU President 3,000 $9.50 $28,500 03/19/2020 Andres Gluski President and CEO 9,523 $9.50 $90,468 03/19/2020 Leonardo Moreno SVP, Corporate Strategy 2,500 $9.52 $23,800 03/19/2020 Tish Mendoza Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer 3,240 $9.28 $30,067 03/19/2020 Gustavo Pimenta EVP and CFO 5,230 $9.50 $49,685 03/19/2020 Juan Ignacio Rubiolo SVP, MCAC SBU President 5,300 $9.12 $48,317 03/20/2020 Tarun Khanna Director 4,300 $11.27 $48,461 05/15/2020 Jeffrey W. Ubben Director 500,000 $11.67 $5,835,000

And Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), the #73 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,994,946 worth of PB, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PB is detailed in the table below:

PB — last trade: $71.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/11/2020 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 11,000 $50.93 $560,250 03/09/2020 Edward Z. Safady Vice Chairman 5,000 $50.00 $250,000 03/09/2020 Kevin J. Hanigan President & COO 10,000 $50.88 $508,850 03/10/2020 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 39,000 $51.35 $2,002,730 03/10/2020 Asylbek Osmonov CFO 300 $51.24 $15,372 03/10/2020 James A. Bouligny Director 4,000 $50.01 $200,052 03/19/2020 Asylbek Osmonov CFO 377 $48.00 $18,096 03/23/2020 Asylbek Osmonov CFO 300 $43.00 $12,900 03/23/2020 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 5,000 $42.99 $214,950

