WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 21.2%

AES Corp. (Symbol: AES), which makes up 0.67% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 12 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,425,462 worth of AES, making it the #24 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AES:
AES — last trade: $14.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|John B. Morse Jr.
|Director
|10,000
|$12.99
|$129,900
|03/19/2020
|Santos Bernerd Da
|EVP and COO
|4,000
|$9.63
|$38,538
|03/19/2020
|Julian Nebreda
|SVP, Andes SBU President
|3,000
|$9.50
|$28,500
|03/19/2020
|Paul L. Freedman
|SVP and General Counsel
|2,650
|$9.50
|$25,169
|03/19/2020
|Lisa Krueger
|SVP, US SBU President
|3,000
|$9.50
|$28,500
|03/19/2020
|Andres Gluski
|President and CEO
|9,523
|$9.50
|$90,468
|03/19/2020
|Leonardo Moreno
|SVP, Corporate Strategy
|2,500
|$9.52
|$23,800
|03/19/2020
|Tish Mendoza
|Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer
|3,240
|$9.28
|$30,067
|03/19/2020
|Gustavo Pimenta
|EVP and CFO
|5,230
|$9.50
|$49,685
|03/19/2020
|Juan Ignacio Rubiolo
|SVP, MCAC SBU President
|5,300
|$9.12
|$48,317
|03/20/2020
|Tarun Khanna
|Director
|4,300
|$11.27
|$48,461
|05/15/2020
|Jeffrey W. Ubben
|Director
|500,000
|$11.67
|$5,835,000
And Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), the #73 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,994,946 worth of PB, which represents approximately 0.42% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PB is detailed in the table below:
PB — last trade: $71.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2020
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Chairman
|11,000
|$50.93
|$560,250
|03/09/2020
|Edward Z. Safady
|Vice Chairman
|5,000
|$50.00
|$250,000
|03/09/2020
|Kevin J. Hanigan
|President & COO
|10,000
|$50.88
|$508,850
|03/10/2020
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Chairman
|39,000
|$51.35
|$2,002,730
|03/10/2020
|Asylbek Osmonov
|CFO
|300
|$51.24
|$15,372
|03/10/2020
|James A. Bouligny
|Director
|4,000
|$50.01
|$200,052
|03/19/2020
|Asylbek Osmonov
|CFO
|377
|$48.00
|$18,096
|03/23/2020
|Asylbek Osmonov
|CFO
|300
|$43.00
|$12,900
|03/23/2020
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Chairman
|5,000
|$42.99
|$214,950
