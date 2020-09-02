WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 21.1%

Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), which makes up 0.53% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,756,274 worth of ERIE, making it the #46 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ERIE:

ERIE — last trade: $213.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 Elizabeth A. Vorsheck Director 200 $135.00 $27,000 03/25/2020 Eugene C. Connell Director 275 $139.82 $38,451

And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), the #66 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,706,383 worth of STLD, which represents approximately 0.45% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STLD is detailed in the table below:

STLD — last trade: $30.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/05/2020 Gabriel Shaheen Director 5,000 $25.82 $129,100 03/10/2020 Miguel Alvarez Senior Vice President 9,300 $21.32 $198,276 03/09/2020 Gabriel Shaheen Director 3,500 $23.11 $80,885 03/11/2020 Bradley S. Seaman Director 6,000 $20.85 $125,100

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.