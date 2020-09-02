WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 21.1%

Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), which makes up 0.53% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,756,274 worth of ERIE, making it the #46 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ERIE:
ERIE — last trade: $213.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|Elizabeth A. Vorsheck
|Director
|200
|$135.00
|$27,000
|03/25/2020
|Eugene C. Connell
|Director
|275
|$139.82
|$38,451
And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD), the #66 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $11,706,383 worth of STLD, which represents approximately 0.45% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at STLD is detailed in the table below:
STLD — last trade: $30.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2020
|Gabriel Shaheen
|Director
|5,000
|$25.82
|$129,100
|03/10/2020
|Miguel Alvarez
|Senior Vice President
|9,300
|$21.32
|$198,276
|03/09/2020
|Gabriel Shaheen
|Director
|3,500
|$23.11
|$80,885
|03/11/2020
|Bradley S. Seaman
|Director
|6,000
|$20.85
|$125,100
