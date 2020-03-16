Markets
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.3%

Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), which makes up 0.30% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,156,394 worth of VLY, making it the #129 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VLY:

VLY — last trade: $7.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2020 Peter V. Maio Director 20,000 $11.25 $225,000
03/11/2020 Ira Robbins Chief Executive Officer 2,500 $7.58 $18,950
03/11/2020 Marc J. Lenner Director 2,650 $7.64 $20,246
03/11/2020 Melissa J. Schultz Director 2,000 $7.69 $15,380
03/12/2020 Ira Robbins Chief Executive Officer 2,500 $6.84 $17,100
03/13/2020 Jennifer W. Steans Director 325,000 $7.54 $2,451,000

And CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT), the #208 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,394,151 worth of CIT, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CIT is detailed in the table below:

CIT — last trade: $22.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2020 John J. Fawcett EVP and Chief Financial Office 4,000 $39.57 $158,296
03/06/2020 Alan L. Frank Director 1,100 $32.35 $35,585

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

