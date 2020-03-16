WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.3%

Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), which makes up 0.30% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,156,394 worth of VLY, making it the #129 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VLY:
VLY — last trade: $7.79 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2020
|Peter V. Maio
|Director
|20,000
|$11.25
|$225,000
|03/11/2020
|Ira Robbins
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,500
|$7.58
|$18,950
|03/11/2020
|Marc J. Lenner
|Director
|2,650
|$7.64
|$20,246
|03/11/2020
|Melissa J. Schultz
|Director
|2,000
|$7.69
|$15,380
|03/12/2020
|Ira Robbins
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,500
|$6.84
|$17,100
|03/13/2020
|Jennifer W. Steans
|Director
|325,000
|$7.54
|$2,451,000
And CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT), the #208 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,394,151 worth of CIT, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CIT is detailed in the table below:
CIT — last trade: $22.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|John J. Fawcett
|EVP and Chief Financial Office
|4,000
|$39.57
|$158,296
|03/06/2020
|Alan L. Frank
|Director
|1,100
|$32.35
|$35,585
