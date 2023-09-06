News & Insights

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.3%

September 06, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 0.26% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,654,310 worth of SNV, making it the #147 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:

SNV — last trade: $31.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/01/2023 Andrew J. Gregory Jr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $30.33 $60,660
05/04/2023 Kevin S. Blair President and CEO 4,600 $26.30 $120,980
05/04/2023 Diana M. Murphy Director 3,775 $26.44 $99,811
05/05/2023 Shellie Creson EVP and Chief Risk Officer 2,800 $28.33 $79,324
05/05/2023 Daniel Zachary Bishop EVP, Tech., Ops., & Sec. 1,000 $27.96 $27,960
05/05/2023 John H. Irby Director 3,575 $28.20 $100,815

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), the #162 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,340,081 worth of AAP, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AAP is detailed in the table below:

AAP — last trade: $67.56 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/07/2023 Jeffrey J. Jones II Director 1,525 $65.94 $100,558
06/07/2023 Eugene I. Lee Jr. Director 7,635 $65.51 $500,160
06/07/2023 John Francis Ferraro Director 1,525 $65.56 $99,979
06/07/2023 Carla Jean Bailo Director 500 $65.90 $32,950
06/12/2023 Douglas A. Pertz Director 6,145 $65.44 $402,145
06/09/2023 Joan M. Hilson Director 388 $64.26 $24,933

