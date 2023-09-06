WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON) shows an impressive 11.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 0.26% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,654,310 worth of SNV, making it the #147 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:
SNV — last trade: $31.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2023
|Andrew J. Gregory Jr.
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|2,000
|$30.33
|$60,660
|05/04/2023
|Kevin S. Blair
|President and CEO
|4,600
|$26.30
|$120,980
|05/04/2023
|Diana M. Murphy
|Director
|3,775
|$26.44
|$99,811
|05/05/2023
|Shellie Creson
|EVP and Chief Risk Officer
|2,800
|$28.33
|$79,324
|05/05/2023
|Daniel Zachary Bishop
|EVP, Tech., Ops., & Sec.
|1,000
|$27.96
|$27,960
|05/05/2023
|John H. Irby
|Director
|3,575
|$28.20
|$100,815
And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), the #162 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,340,081 worth of AAP, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AAP is detailed in the table below:
AAP — last trade: $67.56 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/07/2023
|Jeffrey J. Jones II
|Director
|1,525
|$65.94
|$100,558
|06/07/2023
|Eugene I. Lee Jr.
|Director
|7,635
|$65.51
|$500,160
|06/07/2023
|John Francis Ferraro
|Director
|1,525
|$65.56
|$99,979
|06/07/2023
|Carla Jean Bailo
|Director
|500
|$65.90
|$32,950
|06/12/2023
|Douglas A. Pertz
|Director
|6,145
|$65.44
|$402,145
|06/09/2023
|Joan M. Hilson
|Director
|388
|$64.26
|$24,933
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Preferred Stock List
DNN Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of NVMI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.