WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC), which makes up 0.37% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,074,194 worth of ARNC, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARNC:
ARNC — last trade: $31.29 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2019
|John C. Plant
|Chairman and CEO
|30,463
|$24.13
|$735,056
|11/12/2019
|James F. Albaugh
|Director
|5,000
|$29.50
|$147,523
And DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), the #140 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,222,453 worth of XRAY, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY is detailed in the table below:
XRAY — last trade: $57.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2019
|John C. Plant
|Chairman and CEO
|30,463
|$24.13
|$735,056
|05/29/2019
|Donald M. Casey Jr.
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$53.68
|$536,769
|11/12/2019
|James F. Albaugh
|Director
|5,000
|$29.50
|$147,523
|06/06/2019
|Betsy D. Holden
|Director
|2,720
|$55.31
|$150,439
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.