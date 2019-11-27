WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC), which makes up 0.37% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,074,194 worth of ARNC, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARNC:

ARNC — last trade: $31.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2019 John C. Plant Chairman and CEO 30,463 $24.13 $735,056 11/12/2019 James F. Albaugh Director 5,000 $29.50 $147,523

And DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), the #140 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,222,453 worth of XRAY, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY is detailed in the table below:

XRAY — last trade: $57.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/29/2019 Donald M. Casey Jr. President & CEO 10,000 $53.68 $536,769 06/06/2019 Betsy D. Holden Director 2,720 $55.31 $150,439

