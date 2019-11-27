Markets
DON

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC), which makes up 0.37% of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,074,194 worth of ARNC, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARNC:

ARNC — last trade: $31.29 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/07/2019 John C. Plant Chairman and CEO 30,463 $24.13 $735,056
11/12/2019 James F. Albaugh Director 5,000 $29.50 $147,523

And DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), the #140 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DON), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,222,453 worth of XRAY, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY is detailed in the table below:

XRAY — last trade: $57.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/07/2019 John C. Plant Chairman and CEO 30,463 $24.13 $735,056 05/29/2019 Donald M. Casey Jr. President & CEO 10,000 $53.68 $536,769
11/12/2019 James F. Albaugh Director 5,000 $29.50 $147,523 06/06/2019 Betsy D. Holden Director 2,720 $55.31 $150,439

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DON ARNC XRAY

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular