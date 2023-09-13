WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.95, changing hands as low as $41.93 per share. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DON's low point in its 52 week range is $37.4669 per share, with $45.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.97.
