WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DON

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.84, changing hands as high as $42.92 per share. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DON's low point in its 52 week range is $37.79 per share, with $45.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.81.

