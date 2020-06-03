WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 23.8%

CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL), which makes up 0.20% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,335,847 worth of CTL, making it the #108 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTL:
CTL — last trade: $10.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|William Bruce Hanks
|Director
|10,000
|$9.25
|$92,499
|03/12/2020
|Indraneel Dev
|EVP and CFO
|30,000
|$9.00
|$270,000
|03/13/2020
|Steven T. Clontz
|Director
|10,000
|$9.77
|$97,697
|03/12/2020
|T. Michael Glenn
|Director
|25,000
|$9.64
|$240,932
And International Paper Co (Symbol: IP), the #157 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,173,267 worth of IP, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IP is detailed in the table below:
IP — last trade: $35.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2020
|Vincent P. Bonnot
|Vice President & Controller
|656
|$40.42
|$26,513
|03/11/2020
|Ray G. Young
|Director
|5,000
|$32.09
|$160,425
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.