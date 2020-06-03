Markets
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 23.8%

CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL), which makes up 0.20% of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,335,847 worth of CTL, making it the #108 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTL:

CTL — last trade: $10.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2020 William Bruce Hanks Director 10,000 $9.25 $92,499
03/12/2020 Indraneel Dev EVP and CFO 30,000 $9.00 $270,000
03/13/2020 Steven T. Clontz Director 10,000 $9.77 $97,697
03/12/2020 T. Michael Glenn Director 25,000 $9.64 $240,932

And International Paper Co (Symbol: IP), the #157 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (Symbol: DLN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,173,267 worth of IP, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IP is detailed in the table below:

IP — last trade: $35.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/25/2020 Vincent P. Bonnot Vice President & Controller 656 $40.42 $26,513
03/11/2020 Ray G. Young Director 5,000 $32.09 $160,425

